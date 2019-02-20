The Gateway Area Council Boy Scouts of America has named Joe Carlson as scout executive/CEO. Carlson will begin his duties March 1.
Carlson began his Scouting career as district executive at the Chippewa Valley Council in Eau Claire and moved on to become the senior district executive, field director and later assistant Scout executive at the council. He is a native of Austin, Minn.
