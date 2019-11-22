Joella Striebel felt honored and grateful to be among the 23 phenomenal nominees at the 2019 YWCA Tribute to Outstanding Womxn event, and when she was named the recipient of the evening’s surprise Linda Riddle Community Advocate of the Year, the counselor and social justice champion was truly overwhelmed.
“When they called my name, I was shocked,” recalls Striebel, who was originally nominated as a Sustaining Leader of Today at the Nov. 7 event.
“It’s still sinking in as I learn more about Linda’s work, and it has been so humbling and affirming,” she said. “I quickly realized that this honor was more meaningful than I understood, and that it will probably take me continuing activist and advocacy work for the rest of my life to believe that I deserve it.”
But to the staff and board members of the YWCA, and most importantly, to the late Riddle’s family, there is no question Striebel is the embodiment of a Community Advocate of the Year, sharing Linda’s integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to universal rights and respect.
“Joella is an excellent recipient for the first Linda Riddle Community Advocate of the Year Award,” said Riddle’s daughter, Celeste Mader. “The impacts that she makes go far beyond just one person. She stands up for what she believes in and is there alongside people when they likely have no one else. Her service to the community is an outstanding reflection of Linda’s legacy.”
A clinical substance abuse counselor who promotes a stigma-, shame- and judgment-free practice model, Striebel is also a founding member of the La Crosse Area Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter. She specializes in criminal justice issues and bystander intervention training, is a citizen member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council and helped develop the Western Foundation Barrier Busters SURJ Endowment, which assists formerly incarcerated individuals enrolled in Project Proven.
“(This award) is an honor I share with every single marginalized person who has trusted me with their truth and who has held me accountable when I have misstepped, and with every person who has used drugs and alcohol who has given me the gift of being a steward of their pain, a partner in their healing, and has allowed me to witness how deeply human and beautiful they are,” Striebel says.
Striebel is also co-founder of the La Crosse Area Babywearers and parent of two. One of Striebel’s children is diagnosed with autism, and she is passionate about creating a community accessible, accommodating and inclusive to individuals of all abilities.
“Joella exemplifies community advocacy because she works to fight oppression in every sphere of influence she enters, personal, professional, family and volunteership,” says Mackenzie Mindel, director of development and communications at YWCA La Crosse. “She is quick to educate others, and right wrongs whenever and wherever she sees them. She works to center the experiences of those most impacted by racism, sexism and any form of oppression.”
Efforts to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all are traits common among all those awarded as 2019 Outstanding Womxn, the alternative spelling adopted by the YWCA to recognize inclusion of every race, culture and identity, including transgender and nonbinary.
Of the Young Womxn of Tomorrow nominees, Onalaska High School student Taja Wright was selected for her emerging leadership, and Ebony Hyter of St. Clare Health Mission and BLACK was named Innovative Leader of Today.
Ann Kappauf, executive director of New Horizons Shelter and Outreach, was honored as Womxn of Distinction, and Tracy Littlejohn, researcher with the Ho-Chunk Nation, received Sustaining Leader of Today.
In addition to the inaugural Linda Riddle Community Advocate of the Year award, the first Community Project of the Year award was introduced at the 2019 event, with The Enduring Families Project, which explores the local history of African-Americans and other non-white settlers through a student education program and community-based historical reenactments. Project members and Womxn of Distinction nominees Denise Christy Moss and Rebecca Mormann-Krieger accepted the award on behalf of the project.
The introduction of a Community Project of the Year, Mindel says, gives recognition to the collaborative aspect of social and racial justice, while the Linda Riddle Community Advocate of the Year Award is the YWCA’s way of honoring Riddle’s legacy.
Riddle, who passed unexpectedly in August after surgery for a brain aneurysm and was recently honored with posthumous 2019 Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership award, dedicated much of her life to helping others, especially women and children in vulnerable situations.
“It is great, wonderful to have this award named after Linda,” Mader says. “It means that what she contributed and worked so hard for over three decades is being recognized. The tremendous impact that she made in the community is being honored in a beautiful way and her legacy will be remembered year after year.”
Each nominee will be honored Thursday for their embodiment of the YWCA La Crosse’s mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.
Most recently serving as member services manager at the People’s Food Co-op, where she organized classes and events on nutrition, Riddle previously served as executive director of Houston County Women’s Resources, working with individuals affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and homelessness.
Riddle was also instrumental in developing the June Kjome Place for homeless victims of domestic violence, promoting the Duluth Project and organizing the International Women’s Day event, along with serving on countless charitable boards and committees.
“Linda walked the walk — she took action when she saw that action needed to be taken, was an active voice for change and was there for people whose voices often are not heard,” Mader says. “The work that she did over the years was not easy, but she knew it needed to be done. It required overcoming many challenges and obstacles, oftentimes in the face of adversity. She was dedicated to making this world a better place for all.”
Striebel, who “did not have the honor” of knowing Riddle personally, says those who loved and respected Riddle have shared their memories of a warm and caring woman.
The criteria for a Roberta Zurn Award are the promotion of opportunities and health for wome…
“I won’t pretend that I can claim that I measure up to that, but it’s certainly something I aspire to — that anyone I encounter would feel seen and celebrated in my presence,” Striebel says.
“Linda was someone whose life was led by her values in all aspects and like Linda I strive to have those values guide activism in many spheres of my life, from calling out injustices in my work places, to advocating in my childrens’ school, to the community organizing and volunteer work I undertake,” she said. “I can only hope that I will live and love long enough to embody her legacy and lift up as many people as Linda did.”
The passionate and determined Striebel is wholly committed to meeting that goal.
Society, she says, was build on a foundation of patriarchy and white supremacy, and while inherently privileged due to the color of her skin, Striebel has, like too many others, experienced sexism, sexual violence, misogyny and bias. The effects can be devastating, and change is the only solution.
“I have come to understand how intersections of race, gender, sexuality, disability, class, religion and more shape people’s experiences of the world and the opportunities they have access to,” Striebel says. “I wish to live in a strong community in which all people can equitably feel safe, valid, included and celebrated. There is simply no way to achieve that without the challenging and infinite work of community advocacy around empowering women and eliminating racism.”
