top story

Johan Larson to lead beginner crochet class at La Crosse library

The 11-year-old gave La Crosse Tribune a tour of some of his work.

Local crochet superstar Jonah Larson is bringing his expertise to the La Crosse Public Library next weekend, helping community members get "hooked" on the craft.

Jonah Larson

Jonah Larson, 11, works on a blanket beside his dog, Charlie. Larson, featured in the La Crosse Tribune last month, has gained a massive following on Instagram and signed a book deal with KWiL publishing. More endorsements and partnerships are in the works.

Jonah, who rose to fame after a La Crosse Tribune profile of  the then 11 year old in January 2019, is a brand owner, content creator, frequent TV guest, author and fashion designer. Born in Ethiopia and adopted as an infant by the Larson family of La Crosse, Jonah also fundraises and donates to Roots Ethiopia, helping with the cost of a school library, science lab and more in the east African country. 

Part one of the beginners crochet class will be held from 10 am to noon Saturday, Oct 29 at the Public Library Main branch, with part two on Nov. 5. Individuals of all ages are invited to learn the chain stitch and double crochet stitch, the foundation to create their own winter hat. Supplies will be provided. 

Jonah will also take questions about his journey from child crochet whiz to famous teen stitcher and entrepreneur. 

Registration is required at https://www.lacrosselibrary.org/learn-crochet-jonah-0. Only those who can attend both sessions should register. 

