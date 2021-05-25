John Bosshard Memorial Library marks 30 years, Bosshard family funding Community Room addition

The John Bosshard Memorial Library celebrated its 30th anniversary Tuesday with the announcement the family of the late John Bosshard would be funding a Community Room addition.

Part of the La Crosse County Library System, the John Bosshard Memorial Library, located in Bangor, was constructed in 1991 to take the place of the small library located in the Bangor Village Hall. The Village of Bangor has collaborated with La Crosse County to service the library over the past three decades, with the former maintaining the building and supplying furniture and fixtures the latter providing staffing, programming and resources.

“We are grateful for the legacy the John Bosshard family has provided by helping to fund this building 30 years ago and now we are excited to announce to the public that the Bosshard family is generously funding the addition of a Community Room onto the existing building,” the La Crosse County Library said.

The Bosshard family will cover the entire cost for the Community Room, construction of which is anticipated to begin this year.

