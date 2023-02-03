Biblical scholar John McHugh will present a four-week series on The Gospel of Jesus Christ at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Sessions take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Feb. 28 and continue on March 7, 14 and 21. Participants may attend in person or via Zoom videoconferencing. Cost to attend is $10 per session. Each session stands on its own, so participants may attend any or all as their schedule permits.

Although the four Gospel accounts of the life of Jesus as relayed in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John have similar themes, they each offer a unique perspective.

McHugh will share insights into select passages, weaving scriptural commentary with personal stories to help participants see the relevancy of the Gospels in their daily lives.

McHugh is the director of corporate communications, leadership development and training for Kwik Trip, Inc., based in La Crosse. He has helped the company achieve recognition as a Top Workplace as listed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Des Moines Register. Prior to joining Kwik Trip in 2004, he was an instructor and principal at Aquinas High School in La Crosse. He has degrees from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, and the Gregorian University in Rome, Italy. McHugh serves on the boards of Trust Point, Betterlife Insurance and Viterbo University. He and his wife, Maggie, live near Sparta.