John Siegel prepares for new job as La Crosse County sheriff

While working for the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, John Siegel did a little bit of everything.

“I started in a Waushara County Jail because back then deputies worked in the jail and on patrol; they weren’t separate,” Siegel said. “I really feel that it gave me an understanding on how to work with people, and it gave me a little broader perspective of the criminal justice system.”

Siegel wants to apply that perspective in his new job. He was elected Nov. 8 as the new La Crosse County sheriff, and he’ll begin his duties after his swearing-in ceremony at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Siegel, a Wautoma High School graduate, began his law enforcement career with his hometown sheriff’s office after receiving his associate degree from Mid-State Technical College. Two of his uncles pursued public safety professions — one a police officer and another a fire chief — and Siegel said they played a role in his career choice.

“I knew right away from high school that I would get my associate degree in criminal justice,” he said.

Siegel said he learned a lot about community policing under Waushara County Sheriff Pat Fox.

“Pat was a huge mentor and had a huge impact on my career,” Siegel said. “Back then he was running for sheriff every two years, so he was always in that mode, but I came to realize that he wanted to have a connection with his community.”

Siegel remained with the Waushara Sheriff’s Office for nine years until his wife accepted a job as principal at Emerson Elementary School in La Crosse in 2002. Siegel was hired as a patrol officer in the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office a short time later and worked his way through the ranks to become captain.

Siegel said he discovered that La Crosse was very much like Waushara County, only with a larger population.

“La Crosse is a big county with a small-town feel,” he said. “We have more people and a bigger department, but the feeling of this community was very similar. It’s something my wife and I have really fallen in love with in La Crosse.”

When incumbent sheriff Jeff Wolf announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek a second four-year term as sheriff, Siegel believed the time was right to pursue the office.

Siegel said he approaches his new job with an open mind.

“It has to be somebody who is open to new ideas and open to ideas that aren’t their own,” he said. “We have to be flexible and understand that things are always changing around us.”

He’ll lead a department with 48 sworn officers. While that sounds like a large staff, it includes patrol officers, along with investigators and supervisors who aren’t assigned patrol duties. Siegel said existing staffing levels allow for a minimum of three patrol officers per shift.

“La Crosse County hasn’t added a patrol officer to the street in 30 years.” Siegel said. “I believe getting up to a minimum staffing of four per shift would be ideal. That gives us the ability to spend more time in areas of the community that want to see us.”

He said that includes several high-density, high-traffic areas of the county that aren’t patrolled by another municipality. He wants to establish a “community policing shift,” that would allocate 16 hours per week to “extra attention” areas.

“The concept isn’t about writing tickets; it’s about presence and deterrence,” he said. “Sometimes, traffic is on the low end of enforcement presence. It’s hard to cover these areas with only three cars.”

He said expectations of law enforcement have evolved during his 29 years in the profession. He said today’s officers “are asked to wear a lot of hats” with duties that include making arrests, administering first aid, mediating disputes, assisting stranded motorists and dealing with nuisance animals.

“The stoic image of law enforcement has changed, and that’s a great thing,” he said. “Respect is important — respect for people you’re working with, respect for people’s differences. You want officers who are open to understanding where other people are coming from, take time to listen and be able to empathize but still do their job.”

Siegel said local law enforcement has adapted to those changes and that the community appreciates their work.

“I believe our citizens feel safe,” he said. “We have fantastic officers who want to keep our community safe, be a part of our community and are open to understanding how we can do things better.”

