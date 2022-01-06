 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnsmith to perform CD release concerts at Pump House

Johnsmith

Trempealeau songwriter Johnsmith will perform CD release concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14 and 15, at the Pump House in La Crosse.

He will perform with musicians Dan Sebranek, Larry Dalton, and his daughter Elisi Smith-Waller. He has been performing annually at the Pump House since the early days of the Heart of La Crosse shows.

John’s new CD, “Backroads” is his ninth solo project. It was recorded at Sound Strations Studio, La Crosse, with additional recording done in Ireland, Tennessee and Maryland.

Besides the folks playing with John at the Pump House, he was joined on the CD by Darrell Scott & Tim O’Brien of Tennessee, Rich MacDonald of Winona, Radoslov Lorkovic of Chicago, as well as some Irish players and singers. When asked his feelings on the new CD John said: “I feel this is my best effort yet with a wide variety of songs from heartfelt ballads to songs that will have you dancing in the kitchen. Something for everyone.”

