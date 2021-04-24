Johnson and Johnson vaccine re-approved after FDA, CDC review of side effects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," the CDC posted on its website. "At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk."

Entities administering the vaccine and patients receiving it are encouraged to review the fact sheets from Janssen. Those with questions and concerns are asked to contact their provider or local health department.

"Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work, identifying even these small number of cases," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting FDA Commissioner. "We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality."

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky notes, "I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death."

Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and other local vaccination sites stopped using the J&J vaccine during the advised pause, but as of last week Gundersen and Mayo had kept their current inventory in storage. Updates on when the sites will start administering the incarnation again, and with what recommendations if any, will likely be shared in the coming days.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

