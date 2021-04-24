Johnson and Johnson vaccine re-approved after FDA, CDC review of side effects

After use of the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause 11 days ago, the FDA and CDC have recommended resumption of the shots.
The J&J vaccine incarnation was taken out of use last week following six cases of rare but severe blood clots among U.S. women within six to 13 days of inoculation. The patients, age 18 to 48, developed cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) in conjunction with thrombocytopenia (low levels of blood platelets). Shortly after the FDA and CDC began their review of the vaccine's safety, it was reported a woman in her 50s died from the condition within two weeks of vaccination, making her the second fatality.
In total as of this week, 15 cases of TTS (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome) have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, all among women age 18 to 59.
While of enough concern to start investigation, the condition affected only around one in a million, with 6.8 million U.S. residents having received the shot at the time of pause.
On Friday evening, following a intensive safety review and two meetings of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, conduction of "extensive outreach to providers and clinicians" to ensure they were aware of the potential effects and able to recognize, manage and treat them, it was determined the pause be lifted and use resumed.
"The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older," the CDC posted on its website. "At this time, the available data suggest that the chance of TTS occurring is very low, but the FDA and CDC will remain vigilant in continuing to investigate this risk."
Entities administering the vaccine and patients receiving it are encouraged to review the fact sheets from Janssen. Those with questions and concerns are asked to contact their provider or local health department.
"Safety is our top priority. This pause was an example of our extensive safety monitoring working as they were designed to work, identifying even these small number of cases," said Dr. Janet Woodcock, Acting FDA Commissioner. "We are confident that this vaccine continues to meet our standards for safety, effectiveness and quality."
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky notes, "I continue to be encouraged by the growing body of real-world evidence that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they protect people from disease, hospitalization, and death."
Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and other local vaccination sites stopped using the J&J vaccine during the advised pause, but as of last week Gundersen and Mayo had kept their current inventory in storage. Updates on when the sites will start administering the incarnation again, and with what recommendations if any, will likely be shared in the coming days.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.