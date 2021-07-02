 Skip to main content
Johnson asks Moderna, Pfizer what they've done to assist people with adverse vaccine reactions
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has sent letters to Moderna and Pfizer to request information and data on adverse events and the steps their companies have taken to assist individuals who have reported experiencing serious adverse events following receipt of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Wisconsin Republican asked for this information no later than July 15.

“We all want the pandemic to be over,” Johnson wrote. “Operation Warp Speed and your company’s success in producing a generally safe and effective vaccine have played a key role in ending it. But just because a vaccine is generally safe, does not mean it is 100 percent safe. The small percentage of people experiencing serious adverse events deserve to be taken seriously and their health issues thoroughly researched and addressed.”

The senator detailed specific examples from stories he’s heard, including those from a press conference in Milwaukee on Monday. Since the press conference Twitter has labeled videos of personal testimony as misleading, and Facebook has censored private groups and individual posts.

“A common part of all their stories involved the refusal or reluctance of doctors to acknowledge that their symptoms may be related to their vaccination,” continues Johnson. “Because they all struggled for months with serious health issues and unanswered questions, they began seeking answers via the internet. They found out they were not alone. To date, over 4,000 people with similar health issues following vaccination have banded together on Facebook to share their experiences.”

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. The condition is currently most strongly linked to the Moderna mRNA vaccines but can occur after others. Doctors say that the effect is harmless and people should not let it deter them from getting their second dose of the vaccine. The symptoms can appear after a week since someone received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Symptoms include redness, swelling, tenderness or a skin rash eight or more days after receiving the injection. Researchers say that the reaction should fade by itself after four or five days. Researchers say that less than 1% of those involved in early trials of the Moderna vaccine developed a raised or itchy rash.

Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness), making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely.
Johnson

Johnson.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
