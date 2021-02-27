Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved, Gundersen expert says he would "not hesitate to receive it" (copy)

The FDA set a guideline of around 50% effectiveness for the COVID vaccines, similar to the protection the influenza vaccine provides on a given year, and Naik notes, “It definitely surpassed that bar.”

“It this were the vaccine available to me I would not hesitate to receive it,” he says.

The J&J vaccine offers some distinct advantages, its one-shot formula and comparatively simple storage requirements adding to its appeal and feasibility. The vaccine, approved for those 18 and older, requires far less stringent handling and storage, shipped at temperatures between 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, about equivalent to a normal refrigerator. This makes it far more portable to remote locations and hospitals which lack super cold storage containers. Pfizer’s version must be kept in ultra-cold freezers up to negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit, with Moderna’s vaccine is chilled to around negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit during transit.

In terms of side effects, Naik says the J&J version can cause symptoms comparable or slightly more minor than those from the MNRA incarnations. Between 40% to 50% of J&J trial participants experienced some pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue or muscle ache, all which dissipated within around a day.