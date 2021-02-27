Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved, Gundersen expert says he would "not hesitate to receive it"

A third COVID-19 vaccine will now be available for emergency use, with the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen incarnation gaining FDA authorization Saturday.
The one-dose J&J vaccine joins the already approved Pfizer and Moderna versions, which are two-dose formulations and have been in use since mid December. As of Friday, over 70 million doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines had been given, with an average of 1.5 million shots per day. The addition of the J&J version will assist in speeding up the vaccine rollout, with only around 6.5% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated thus far and at least 70% needing to be completely inoculated in order to achieve herd immunity.
Of note, this percentage won't be possible until vaccine versions are approved for the under-17 demographic. Current studies are being conducted among teens and approval for use on the 12 to 17 age group may be gained by fall.
Wisconsin ranks around 16th for vaccination progress, with 15.3% of residents having received at least one dose as of Friday and 7% two.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna incarnations use messenger RNA technology to deliver genetic code to the cells. The J&J version uses an adenovirus, which is harmless to the body, to carry a genetic code. For all three brands, the code carries instructions to create a spike protein which causes the immune system to produce protective antibodies.
According to clinical trial data submitted to and released by the FDA, Johnson and Johnson found the vaccine to be around 66% effective against moderate to severe cases of COVID 19 four months post inoculation on a global level, and 72% on a national level, rising to 86% for prevention of severe cases. Johnson and Johnson noted the vaccine prevented 100% of coronavirus related hospitalizations or fatalities.
Trial participants included individuals of varying ethnicities, races and genders, including some who are immunocompromised.
In contrast, the Pfizer and Moderna two dose vaccines, given three to four weeks apart, respectively, are between 94% and 95% effective. However, testing on the J&J version included trials in which newer and more easily spread variants of the disease were in play, as well as studies in different continents. Studies conducted in South Africa, where a more contagious variant of COVID-19 is dominant, revealed 64% efficacy for the J&J vaccine.
While the J&J vaccine doesn't boast the same efficacy rate of the Moderna and Pfizer brands, Dr. Raj Naik, immunization specialist with Gundersen Health System, urges people not to "get caught up on the numbers," calling the J&J version safe and highly effective.
"It's not an apples-to-apples comparison," Naik says, pointing out the differing testing dates, locations and other impactful variables.
The FDA set a guideline of around 50% effectiveness for the COVID vaccines, similar to the protection the influenza vaccine provides on a given year, and Naik notes, "It definitely surpassed that bar."
"It this were the vaccine available to me I would not hesitate to receive it," he says.
The J&J vaccine offers some distinct advantages, its one-shot formula and comparatively simple storage requirements adding to its appeal and feasibility. The vaccine, approved for those 18 and older, requires far less stringent handling and storage, shipped at temperatures between 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, about equivalent to a normal refrigerator. This makes it far more portable to remote locations and hospitals which lack super cold storage containers. Pfizer's version must be kept in ultra-cold freezers up to negative 112 degrees Fahrenheit, with Moderna's vaccine is chilled to around negative 13 degrees Fahrenheit during transit.
In terms of side effects, Naik says the J&J version can cause symptoms comparable or slightly more minor than those from the MNRA incarnations. Between 40% to 50% of J&J trial participants experienced some pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue or muscle ache, all which dissipated within around a day.
While J&J is looking into whether a booster shot may be needed at some point, or whether a second dose would increase protective benefits -- Pfizer is currently studying third dose effectiveness on coronavirus variants -- for now only one dose will be administered. Naik sees this being especially helpful for vaccinating the unsheltered population, those who only seek sporadic medical care, individuals who are without a primary hospital or those who have limited transportation access.
While facilities which administer the Pfizer and Moderna shots schedule second-dose appointments and keep track of those who haven't returned, "whenever we have several doses to complete a series the reality is some people don't come back," Naik says, which decreases the protective benefits.
On the rollout end, J&J has a contract with the federal government to provide 100 million vaccine doses by the end of June, and 20 million doses will be delivered by late March. Increased supply is also expected from Pfizer, which has cut its manufacturing time by nearly half, and Moderna, which plans to increase doses from 10 to 15 per vial.
State vaccination sites are currently scheduling appointments for the remainder of phase 1A individuals and the first tier of 1B, which includes those 65 and older, police and fire. The next grouping, comprised of teachers, grocery store workers, those in congregate living settings and more, will be eligible starting early March.
Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems received the Pfizer version of the vaccine during the first several weeks of distribution and recent shipments have been of the Moderna brand. Each facility requests doses on a weekly basis but full shipments are not guaranteed by the state.
As of Friday afternoon, Gundersen had administered 96,394 COVID-19 tests at its regional locations and provided 20,508 first-dose vaccinations and 10,794 second-dose inoculations.
Patients at Gundersen and Mayo will be contacted through their online patient accounts or mailed letters when they are able to schedule appointments.
