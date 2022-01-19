Jon Ailabouni Quintet presents concert exploring COVID-19 lockdown themes

The Jon Ailabouni Quintet, featuring some of the best musicians from the region, will present a concert Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Annett Recital Hall at the UW-La Crosse Center for the Arts.

This program features original compositions by UWL faculty member Jon Ailabouni that explore themes and contradictions from the COVID-19 lockdown, such as loneliness, connection, fear, hope, protest and resilience.

This is a free, general-admission concert sponsored by UWL’s Department of Music; College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities; Office of Transformative Justice; and Department of Race, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

