Jonah Larson highlighted as a 'Michaels Maker'

Local crochet marvel Jonah Larson is among the crafting entrepreneurs being highlighted by Michaels stores as a Michaels Maker.

The arts and crafts store regularly features "Michaels Makers," individuals nationwide who have created their own blogs, companies or tutorials out of their passion for crafting. Larson's company, Jonah's Hands, is one of the Black or African American owned entities in the spotlight this month.

Larson, 14, skyrocketed to fame after being profiled in the La Crosse Tribune three years ago. The young crochet prodigy is renowned for his fast fingerwork, intricate creations, philanthropic spirit and wise-beyond-his-years nature.

Since age 5, Larson, who was born in Durame, southeastern Ethiopia, and adopted as an infant, has honed his skills and created a brand of books, apparel and crafting kits, as well as making frequent TV and media appearances. Larson has used his success to promote Roots Ethiopia, raising funds and donating himself towards the creation of a library and science center in his birth country.

Other Black and African makers being celebrated by Michaels are Tisa Jackson of Texas, Lydia Diaz of Florida, LaParis Phillips of New York and Ashlee Lee.

For more information on Jonah's Hands, visit https://jonahhands.com.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

