Jonah Larson to lead beginner crochet class at La Crosse library

Local crochet superstar Jonah Larson is bringing his expertise to the La Crosse Public Library next weekend, helping community members get "hooked" on the craft.

Jonah, who rose to fame after a La Crosse Tribune profile of the then 11-year-old in January 2019, is a brand owner, content creator, frequent TV guest, author and fashion designer. Born in Ethiopia and adopted as an infant by the Larson family of La Crosse, Jonah also fundraises and donates to Roots Ethiopia, helping with the cost of a school library, science lab and more in the east African country.

Part one of the beginners crochet class will be held from 10 am to noon Saturday, Oct 29, at the public library's main branch, with part two on Nov. 5. People of all ages are invited to learn the chain stitch and double crochet stitch, the foundation to create their own winter hat. Supplies will be provided.

Jonah also will take questions about his journey from child crochet whiz to famous teen stitcher and entrepreneur.

Registration is required at www.lacrosselibrary.org/learn-crochet-jonah-0. Only those who can attend both sessions should register.