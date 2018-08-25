Sometimes you hear a new term and it’s like a lightbulb goes off in your head.
You weren’t even aware you were looking for a name for a concept, and suddenly there it is.
That happened to me on Monday while former La Crosse mayor and current recycling guru Matt Harter, who serves as general manager of Harter’s Quick Clean-Up’s Green Circle Recycling facility in La Crosse, was talking to the Board of Public Works.
While asking the board to tweak the city’s recycling rules, he mentioned combatting “wish-cycling” as a way to make recycling more efficient in response to changes in the markets for recyclable materials.
“It’s a term our industry has coined when talking about people who may be well-intentioned and want to be recycling and put things in the recycle bin they shouldn’t be,” Harter said in an interview Wednesday.
A certain person who shall remain nameless, but let’s just say he shares an apartment with me, is possibly the worst perpetrator of wish-cycling I have ever seen. Anything plastic, glass or paper — from candy wrappers to used paper towels — gets thrown into the recycle bin, no matter how many times I complain. And trust me, I complain.
He means well. I know he does. The argument he makes is always “Well, it might be recycled.”
Harter is here to tell us that no, it will not be recycled. Instead, wish-cyclers are dragging the whole recycling business down.
Dropping random stuff in the bin and hoping Harter’s will sort it out does the opposite of supporting the environment.
That stuff is technically sorted out, in that someone at Harter’s removes the trash either manually or mechanically, but it ends up in the same exactly place it would if you dropped it in the right trash can to begin with.
“If that material gets removed from the stream, we will also send it to the waste energy facility, but there’s some stuff that we miss or can’t remove,” Harter said.
Small stuff especially is a problem, since it gets dropped in with the glass or stuck in with the paper, contaminating it so none of that batch can be sold and recycled.
It makes recycling more costly, less effective and, in the end, less likely to be used, Harter said.
“The better way of doing it is knowing what’s on the list, knowing what can and cannot be recycled and following that list,” Harter said.
Despite the changes approved earlier this week by the Board of Public Work, the list is still pretty simple.
Most plastics are fine. Soda bottles, ketchup bottles, clamshell fruit containers are all fine, and despite what was taught when I was a kid, you can leave the lids on. Same goes for milk jugs or laundry detergent containers, motor oil bottles and even shampoo bottles.
Cans, both the aluminum soda kind and the steel food kind, are all OK, and while taking off the label and rinsing it out is nice, it’s no longer a requirement.
“We never complain the cleaner than it is. If you’re more likely to not recycle because you don’t want to rinse it out, then put it in the bin without rinsing it out,” Harter said.
Yogurt cups, greeting cards, junk mail and newspapers (duh) are all recyclable, as are cardboard boxes, including the thin snack kind.
Styrofoam of any kind is definitely a no-no. Harters also can’t recycle packing materials like bubble wrap, any sort of plate glass like windows or mirrors, or ceramics and dishware, including Pyrex containers. While Mason jars are fine, glass baking dishes like Pyrex-branded ones have a higher melting point and isn’t compatible with their process.
Plastic wrappers like candy wrappers are another thing they take a hard pass on.
“We definitely do not want any of that. It’s absolutely contamination,” Harter said.
They also can’t do plastic grocery bags, so take those to the bin at your local store instead.
A full list is available at harters.net and Harter said his staff is more than happy to answer questions.
“I can definitely relate to wanting to recycle as much as we can,” Harter said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.