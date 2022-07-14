Ju Kim is head of UW-La Crosse College of Science and Health

A longtime physicist and former dean at Central Connecticut State University is heading up the UW-La Crosse College of Science and Health.

Ju Kim became the college’s dean on July 1 following a national search. “I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to work with excellent faculty and staff of the College of Science and Health for success of UW-L students,” says Kim.

Along with building those opportunities, Kim says one of his early initiatives will be working with faculty and staff to collaborate across campus to create new interdisciplinary options for students by building on the strengths of the college.

“I see that CSH has excellent faculty and staff and has many strengths for providing excellent educational opportunities,” he notes. “I hope to build on the excellent work of the previous deans of the college to improve CSH for the benefit of UW-L students.”

Kim intends to draw from his previous positions, where he has worked with faculty in a wide range of disciplines in science, engineering, health and technology. Along with teaching and research, he has served as a department chair, associate dean and dean during his higher education career.

Initially, Kim plans to meet with each faculty and staff member in the college at one-on-one meetings.

“I want to get to know everyone in the college and learn about their perspectives on what CSH needs do to improve,” he explains. “I would like to consider their input carefully as I move forward one step at a time.”

Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts in physics and chemistry from the University of California San Diego and a doctorate in physics from the University of Chicago. His previous teaching and administrative positions have been at the University of North Dakota, University of Houston-Clear Lake and Central Connecticut State University.

The College of Science and Health is the largest of the UW-L’s colleges and schools, with 4,750 students in 11 departments. The college’s four most popular majors are: biology, exercise and sport science, computer science, and recreation management and therapeutic recreation.