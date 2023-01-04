Juan Jimenez recognized for leadership

Juan Jimenez has recently been named one of Wisconsin’s 46 most influential Latino leaders, according to Madison 365, a nonprofit online news source based in Madison.

Jimenez currently serves as the associate dean of Health and Public Safety at Western Technical College, a position he took on in late 2022. Prior to his current role, Jimenez held the same position in the General Studies division since 2017. He also volunteers in his community by serving as president of the La Crosse School Board.

He spent several years as a math educator in rural Wisconsin, and continues to serve on several educational, philanthropic, and volunteering organizations.

“It is hard to put into words the feelings I had when I was notified of this recognition. It is a humbling experience, especially noticing the other individuals who were recognized within our state,” said Jimenez. “My goal has always been to support my community in any way possible, and I look forward to continuing that work in the La Crosse area.”

