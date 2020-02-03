Judge John Brinckman not running for re-election, endorses opponent

Judge John Brinckman will not be running for reelection on the Coulee Region Joint Municipal Court, citing health and family-related reasons.

Brinckman, who just turned 64, originally filed as a candidate for reelection last month, but after evaluating another four-year-term, decided he wanted to dedicate that time to his family and remaining healthy.

"There's a lot of different aspects to my not running," Brinckman said, noting that he suffered severe injuries in a car crash last year and a few years prior in an exercising incident.

"It's been a good time for me," Brinckman said,"I want to spend more time with my daughter, so I just changed my mind, and I said, you know what? Mark is gonna do a good job."

Brinckman gave his full support to his only opponent, Mark Huesmann, an attorney out of Holmen and longtime friend of his.

"I know that he can handle the job very well," Brinckman said.