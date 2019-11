A great big thank-you and job well done to the many crews around the city who have been working on leaf pick-up.

The city of La Crosse addressed the problems from last year and made the necessary changes to tackle the issue.

It is no easy task with our rather unpredictable weather, but this year was, in my opinion, a great success, and all the personnel involved deserve a round of applause. Your efforts were very much appreciated.

Judy Kirkpatrick, La Crosse

