Julia Belle Swain’s new owner hopes to announce new home port by year’s end

Troy Manthey, the new owner of the Julia Belle Swain steamboat in La Crosse and the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheeler formerly in Peoria, Ill., says he hopes to announce a new home port for both by the end of the year and to have both operating as excursion boats by May.

Manthey, who bought the Julia Belle Swain last December and the Spirit of Peoria in April, said Tuesday that renovation work on both boats continues in La Crosse. They’re moored side-by-side on the Black River near Loggers Field at Copeland Park.

“We will go to drydock over at Brennan (across the river) hopefully soon, for the underwater work on both boats,” Manthey said.

Renovation work on both paddlewheelers should be completed by mid-spring, Manthey said. He expects to spend $1.5 million to $2 million renovating the Spirit of Peoria, and $2.5 million to $2.6 million renovating the Julia Belle Swain.

“We are hoping that when we finish work on both boats, we will spend a week or two here (in La Crosse) doing cruises for the community and for charity here to thank the community for the support they have given us, and the great work they have done on renovating the boats,” Manthey said. Then the boats will leave for their new home port.

Manthey said he plans to relocate the boats somewhere where they can operate year-round. “We intend to keep them together, operate them together,” he said. “And we’re negotiating with a couple of cities right now. They need to be in a much larger market (than La Crosse) to make them viable.”

Manthey and his wife own StarShip Cruises & Events in Tampa, Fla. He said they operate the largest fleet of dining yachts in Tampa, along with water taxis, a pirate ship and a speedboat thrill ride.

The Julia Belle Swain, one of the nation’s last steamboats, was last used for cruises in 2008. Built in 1971 in Dubuque, Iowa, it initially was used for cruises in Peoria.

Bob Kalhagen bought the boat in 1994 and operated it from La Crosse’s Riverside Park from 1995 to 2008. Kalhagen announced in early 2009 that he would not operate it that year because of the slow economy.

According to Tribune files, a committee that became the nonprofit Julia Belle Swain Foundation acquired the boat in 2013 for $250,000 and began needed renovation work. But project costs had ballooned to more than $2.6 million by 2017 and renovation work stopped.

La Crosse businessman Don Weber, who was by far the largest donor to the renovation project, became the boat’s owner. Robert McMahon Jr., whose Stoddard-based Pinnacle Marine Corp. brokerage service specializes in the passenger boat industry, introduced Manthey to Weber.

“When you sit down with Troy, you know right away this was not just an opportunity for a business,” Weber said. “It was a passion. And I knew this was someone who was going to go forward with it and take care of this vessel and allow people to enjoy it.”

Manthey said he is a fifth-generation riverman whose great-great-grandfather was John Streckfus, founder of Streckfus Steamers. That company operated a number of steamboats.

“I want it to be on a river where it belongs,” Weber said, when asked whether he will be sorry to see the Julia Belle Swain leave La Crosse. “And for people to enjoy it. If you’re really going to survive and know the business, you want it where you can run it year-round. You can’t do that up here. It’s either it would no longer exist, or it’s going to be out on a river somewhere.”

Manthey said he is grateful to Weber and the foundation for saving the Julie Belle Swain. “The investment Don made (in the foundation) made saving and restoring her a viable business option,” he said.