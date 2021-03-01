Julia Nunes: Come along on a virtual tour of my family's farm

When was the last time you visited a farm?

Earlier this year I worked with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) to develop a virtual tour of my family’s farm in Chippewa Falls.

On the tour you will learn how farmers take care of their animals, different occupations that work with dairy farmers, and about the delicious, nutritious products dairy farmers work so hard to produce.

This virtual farm tour showcases the devotion dairy farmers have for the land and animals they tend to.

Dairy farm tours provide an opportunity for people to get hands-on experience and to receive information right from farmers. Visiting farms is also a great way for consumers to build trust in Wisconsin dairy farmers, dairy farming methods and dairy products.

As consumers, we want to know more about food and where it comes from. The farm tour video is the perfect way for viewers to get to know a dairy farming family and see the devotion that goes into producing dairy products.