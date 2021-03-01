 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Julia Nunes: Come along on a virtual tour of my family's farm
0 comments
top story

Julia Nunes: Come along on a virtual tour of my family's farm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When was the last time you visited a farm?

Earlier this year I worked with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) to develop a virtual tour of my family’s farm in Chippewa Falls.

On the tour you will learn how farmers take care of their animals, different occupations that work with dairy farmers, and about the delicious, nutritious products dairy farmers work so hard to produce.

This virtual farm tour showcases the devotion dairy farmers have for the land and animals they tend to.

Dairy farm tours provide an opportunity for people to get hands-on experience and to receive information right from farmers. Visiting farms is also a great way for consumers to build trust in Wisconsin dairy farmers, dairy farming methods and dairy products.

As consumers, we want to know more about food and where it comes from. The farm tour video is the perfect way for viewers to get to know a dairy farming family and see the devotion that goes into producing dairy products.

With many schools still being held virtually and teachers looking for online material, the Alice in Dairyland virtual farm tour is a great resource. Many youth, on average, are five generations removed from a family farm. The tour provides an opportunity to share the story of our dairy industry from the comfort of your own home!

This video farm tour is a great way for students to learn about Wisconsin agriculture and experience it for themselves.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Each year, 90,000 fourth-grade students study Wisconsin history as part of their Social Studies curriculum. During this unit, they learn about dairy heritage, careers and economic impact of the dairy industry.

Agriculture in Wisconsin is important: it contributes nearly $105 billion to our state’s economy and provides over 435,000 jobs. The dairy industry alone has a $45.6 billion impact in Wisconsin.

Not only does the dairy industry positively impact Wisconsin’s economy; dairy farmers are also leaders in developing strategies to protect our soil and water. Dairy farmers are making strides in reducing the environmental impact of producing a gallon of milk. Today, the dairy industry uses 30% less water, 21% less land, and 19% smaller carbon footprint than it did in 2007.

This virtual farm tour would not be possible without support from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW), is a non-profit organization funded entirely by Wisconsin’s dairy farm families. The organization strives to increase the sale and consumption of Wisconsin milk and dairy products.

DFW is a key financial and dairy content partner to the Alice in Dairyland program run by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Thanks to DFW’s partnership, I am excited to share my family’s farm with you through this virtual tour. Growing up and working on a dairy farm is why I care so much about agriculture and work to share the stories of farmers across Wisconsin. I hope you enjoy learning more about Wisconsin’s signature dairy industry!

Find the full farm tour video at www.wisconsindairy.org/farm-tour.

Teachers and parents can also find additional dairy education materials on the DFW website at www.wisconsindairy.org. Bring Alice in Dairyland and the Virtual Farm Tour into your classroom virtually! Invite Alice at AliceInDairyland.com.

Time Capsule: Chippewa County through the years

Relive the sights of yesteryear through the Chippewa Herald's weekly Time Capsule series with short stories and photos of events and places provided from the Chippewa Area History Center.

Time Capsule: Tilden Dam to Rebuild

Time Capsule: Tilden Dam to Rebuild

  • The Daily Independent, Chippewa Falls April 17, 1913
  • 0

Walter Bros., the hustling proprietors of the Tilden Mill, have had an expert engineer make plans for a new concrete dam at the mill and hope …

Time Capsule: Wissota Ballroom
Local

Time Capsule: Wissota Ballroom

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over…

Time Capsule: Leslie Willson
Local

Time Capsule: Leslie Willson

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to wor…

Time Capsule: Lansing A. Wilcox
Local

Time Capsule: Lansing A. Wilcox

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted fr…

Time Capsule: A Pilgrim in Chippewa County
Local
top story

Time Capsule: A Pilgrim in Chippewa County

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massach…

Time Capsule: Deer Hunting Traditions
Local
top story

Time Capsule: Deer Hunting Traditions

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members …

Time Capsule: Santa and Mrs. Claus:
Local

Time Capsule: Santa and Mrs. Claus:

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Santa (Chuck Card) and Mrs. Claus (Marie Meinen) brought the spirit of Christmas to the children (and adults) of Chippewa Falls for many years.

Time Capsule: 1916-1918 Cobban Bridge
Local
top story

Time Capsule: 1916-1918 Cobban Bridge

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

When plans were finalized for the Wissota Dam and Lake Wissota, it was realized that the existing Yellow River Bridge would be below the water…

Time Capsule: St. Joseph’s Hospital
Local
top story

Time Capsule: St. Joseph’s Hospital

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis sent Sister Rosa and three other sisters to Chippewa Falls in June 1885 to a small home, their first hospi…

Local
top story

Time Capsule: Floods in Chippewa Falls

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

The Chippewa Falls Historical Society and Cultural Center keeps a vast assortment of historic Chippewa Falls photos, articles and other items …

Time Capsule: The Original First Ward School
Local
top story

Time Capsule: The Original First Ward School

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

This 1910 photo shows the original First Ward School located on East Grand Avenue near the present-day Senior Center at 1000 E. Grand Ave. The…

Time Capsule: West Hill Beauty
Local
featured top story

Time Capsule: West Hill Beauty

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

This 1932 photo shows one of the many beautiful old homes of Chippewa Falls, it was built in 1895 at 506 Dover St. by Ira Dickinson. The house…

Time Capsule: Summertime in Irvine Park
Local
top story

Time Capsule: Summertime in Irvine Park

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Glen Loch dam in Irvine Park: A person wonders how many people have looked upon this beautiful view through the years.

Time Capsule: Neighborhood Grocery Stores
Local
top story

Time Capsule: Neighborhood Grocery Stores

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

In 1874 in Chippewa Falls, there were three grocery stores, three meat markets, three bakeries and two “fruit and confectionery” stores, all l…

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam
Local
top story

Time Capsule: Glen Loch Dam

  • FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

This early image of Glen Loch Dam, circa 1910, shows a wider spillway that directs the water over the rock structure on the left and a wooden …

Time Capsule: The Chippewa Candy Company
Local
top story

Time Capsule: The Chippewa Candy Company

  • CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

In the 1920s, the Chippewa Candy Co. built a modern factory building at 210 E. Columbia St. It was designed especially “to meet every requirem…

Time Capsule: The Sheeley House
Local
top story

Time Capsule: The Sheeley House

  • CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

The Sheeley House, a well-known landmark and beautiful example of Italianate Revival architecture, is located at 236 West River Street in Chip…

Time Capsule: PFC Walter J. LaCour
Local
top story

Time Capsule: PFC Walter J. LaCour

  • CHIPPEWA HERALD
  • 0

Walter J. LaCour was born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank “Frenchy” LaCour on October 27, 1919, in Brush Prairie, near Bloomer, WI. He graduated from th…

Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls is Wisconsin’s 73rd Alice in Dairyland. To learn more about these agribusinesses and to follow her adventures, visit aliceindairyland.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News