Julie Bartels: Always time for us

Always time for us

Young widow alone at thirty-seven,

“God Help Us All” above in Heaven!

She may have done so all alone,

But relied on the God she’d always known!

Ups and downs throughout the years,

But looked to Him to face her fears.

Forever poor in the material way,

But rich in Spirit — that was her pay!

Work and worries, always we guess,

But time for us was always the best!

Gratitude Mom, that’s what we feel,

Your love and care — we know was real!

Almost five years with us seven behind,

Never a Mom like you we’ll find!

You reminded us all, “We have each other”

Yes We Do … Thank You Dear Mother!

In Loving Memory of Lila Mahr

2/8/29 — 6/29/16