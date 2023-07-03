The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting to discuss the disposal of dredged material from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mississippi River navigation channel dredging projects at Dairyland Power Cooperative.

The meeting is Tuesday, July 11 at noon at Stoddard American Legion Post, 414 Broadway St. in Stoddard.

Dairyland has requested approval from the DNR to dispose of sediments. The material would be placed on a property owned by Dairyland on Highway 35 near Genoa. Areas where dredge sand is used as fill will be capped with gravel, roads, buildings, topsoil or vegetation.

The public is encouraged to share comments and ask questions about the proposal. There will be a brief introduction and explanation of the project by DNR staff and Dairyland representatives.

Questions or comments can be directed to Kevin Bartel, DNR waste and materials management program hydrogeologist, at Kevin.Bartel@wisconsin.gov or 920-883-9301.