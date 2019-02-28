La Crosse’s June Kjome has been a nurse, a missionary and an activist. Her life and leadership have been shining examples of an individual in a tireless fight for peace and justice. Born in Decorah, Iowa, June graduated from the University of Minnesota nursing program in 1943 and then prepared for missionary work in Africa at Lutheran Bible Institute. She stayed 17 years in Zululand in South Africa, then returned permanently to the United States in 1964. As she witnessed injustice toward black people in Africa under apartheid, June stated she had to leave because it was so difficult to speak out against the system. In her writings, June declared, “To me, silence is assent.” But she witnessed similar discrimination in the United States, and has fought for peace and justice all her life. Working at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, she eventually became head of nursing education. She has represented her church at national meetings and has influenced numerous La Crosse area organizations, including YWCA, New Horizons, League of Women Voters, Habitat for Humanity, La Crosse Interfaith Justice and Peace Network, and Coulee Region Transitional Housing. Two books about June Kjome written by La Crosse personal historian Sue Hessel are available at La Crosse Public Library: "Justice: Not Just Us: June Kjome and the Making of an Old Lady Activist" and "June Kjome: Reflections on Aging."
Provided by AAUW La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.