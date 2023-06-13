Black Student Leaders is a local nonprofit organization founded, run and led by area high school students to uplift, educate and empower fellow K-12 Black students in La Crosse and surrounding areas. Through programs like B.R.E.A.D. to educate teens on financial literacy and money management to a Girls Group that focuses on mindfulness, community outreach and building new skills, Black Student Leaders works to ensure African American youth know they belong and matter in this world.

Black Student Leaders joins B.L.A.C.K., Hope Restores and Enduring Families Project to present the La Crosse Juneteenth Celebration commemorating the end of slavery. This year's celebration will take place on June 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit juneteenthlaxwi.com.

Q&A with Mia Simone Davis

How have your experiences as a young Black person in La Crosse shaped your leadership and outlook on the community?

There is a huge difference between how I looked at the world when I moved to La Crosse five years ago and how I view it today. When I came, it was a whole culture shock. I was one of the only Black kids in my class. I felt like an ugly duckling, and I was the odd one out. There were other Black kids, but everyone was so distant.

For three years, I wanted to be like everyone else. I wished my hair was straight, and I wanted to fit in so badly that I burned my hair trying to look like the pretty White girls. I made friends with the teachers, so I didn't get treated like the other Black students. I used to sit and let racism and discrimination fly right past me until I started to stand up for what is blatantly wrong. At first, I thought it was just students, but teachers allowed racism and microaggression daily.

Then in 2019, my sister Chaya Davis started Black Students Leaders. I started leading meetings about the positive things Black people have created in this world. We educated our teachers and peers on the real Black culture by creating projects about Jim Crow laws and the history of African American hair. The next year we continued educating one another, uplifting and encouraging each other as we grew in our middle school years.

COVID hit on March 13, which would have been our first annual Black Excellence Awards. Shocked, the world had become disconnected, we all tried to stay in touch over our Snapchat group chat, but everything became wired.

One day I checked my phone and saw George Floyd being brutally murdered. I felt sick and helpless. I most felt hurt for the Black community. As protests spread throughout the U.S. and other countries, my sister and I had a thought: Why don't we do one here in La Crosse? So we hosted an all-red protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. We had doctors, therapists, lawyers — it's like the whole community came out to support us. After that day, I looked at La Crosse in a different light. I felt real community.

If you could have any historical figure or modern-day role model attend your Juneteenth celebration, who would it be?

I'd like us to have some famous musical artists for a Juneteenth tribute. Then at the end, they would talk about perseverance and striving for your dreams; they'd let people know they can make it out of any situation just by believing in themselves and their dreams.

If you could add a new tradition or event to the Juneteenth celebration that specifically resonates with today's younger generation, what would it be?

I would love to make Juneteenth a two-day event, like where the 18th is Juneteenth Eve. We'd have a huge parade with a Miss Juneteenth and present the Juneteenth court at all the cultural centers. Businesses and nonprofits in La Crosse would come out and show their support that day. Then on the 19th, we'd run shuttles to pick up families in all neighborhoods and bring them to the park where we all celebrate at a completely free event. We'd invite vendors to come and find a way to pay for them to give out free samples and products. Having fair rides for kids and a fun activity for teenagers would be amazing! It would be phenomenal to have famous inspirational music artists come down. That would be a showstopper!