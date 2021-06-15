Juneteenth celebration planned June 18-19

Several community groups have come together to organize a free community Juneteenth celebration in La Crosse Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.

Learn more about the history behind the annual Juneteenth celebration in the U.S.

If you go

Who: All are welcome to join the local celebration. Groups organizing include Black Student Leaders, B.L.A.C.K., Enduring Families Project, Black Student Leaders, Hope Restores, UWL’s Black Student Unity and UWL Diversity & Inclusion.

What: Highlights include a movie showing Friday, June 18, and a community fair at Riverside Park from noon-8 p.m., Saturday, June 19. The fair will feature booths with local organizations, community partners and Black-owned businesses. Entertainment will include a DJ, hypnotist, local talent, activities for kids, food and more.

Juneteenth will also be an opportunity to learn historical facts about Black people in America and in La Crosse throughout history. Organizers partnered with the La Crosse Historical Society to have the Enduring Families Project perform re-enactments highlighting the history of African Americans and other non-white settlers.

When: Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.