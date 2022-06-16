Juneteenth celebrations to transform Riverside Park this Saturday

Juneteenth celebrations will transform Riverside Park in La Crosse on Saturday, as countless local businesses and organizations band together in recognition and support of the Black and African American community.

The event will include food, games, dance competitions and trolley rides, among other activities, from noon to 8 p.m. More than 70 community partners are taking part by donating food, setting up booths or by helping fund the event.

While Juneteenth is a time for celebration, it is also a time for building meaningful relationships with the Black community, according to Shamawyah Curtis, one of the event planners with Hope Restores.

Others involved in coordinating the event include Black Leaders Acquiring Creative Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.), the Enduring Families Project and Black Student Leaders La Crosse.

Curtis said the African American population can be “spread out” and “isolated” in La Crosse, and it’s not as common for members of the white population to connect with people of color.

Celebrating Juneteenth together as a community is an opportunity to change this, she said.

“It means growth, I feel like it means connection and knocking down barriers,” Curtis said. “It’s allowing people who have some knowledge of the history to share that with other people, who have no understanding about Juneteenth what it means to be able to learn.”

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Despite the Emancipation Proclamation going into effect in 1863, federal troops did not arrive to inform remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas of the proclamation until June 19, 1865.

Although Juneteenth celebrations have taken place in recent years around La Crosse, the event expanded significantly in 2021 and 2022.

After President Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year, Curtis said the event organizers wanted to do something to match the level of recognition.

Organizers said they wanted to prioritize incorporating education into the event.

“We asked all organizations to do an interactive activity so when people walk around they don’t just see organizations there, they can learn something,” Curtis said.

Schools are also participating, along with young entrepreneurs and vendors selling their products.

Curtis said seeing this level of engagement from organizations in La Crosse “opens the door to sincere relationships.”

“It feels really good, like people care. People are saying, I don’t know exactly how to help, but I’m here and that’s where it starts. Listening just opens the door for connection,” she said.

The event will also host a free fun fair for children and distribute 500 free meal tickets to attendees for use at vendors around the event.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds will introduce the Juneteenth Court at the event as well, in preparation for the August Ball. A common Southern tradition and something that has not been held for many years in La Crosse, members of the court will dance and eat dinner at this ball later this summer, Curtis said.

“Juneteenth should never drop way and we should never stop doing this because it’s really important,” Curtis said. “Other cities celebrate Juneteenth. and La Crosse will continue to celebrate Juneteenth as a unit of people coming together.”

