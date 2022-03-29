'Just My Imagination' concert featuring Dave Marck at Viterbo

The Viterbo University music department will present Just My Imagination, a concert of flute and piano music featuring La Crosse native and New York City musician Dave Marck, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 in the Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall.

Marck will be joined for the performance by Tim Harrison, a graduate of Royal Academy of Music in London and an in-demand performer and teacher in New York City. Vocalist Dee McMillan will also perform. The concert will feature an eclectic mix of jazz, Brazilian, gospel, and other styles.

“Dave Marck and Tim Harrison are consummate musicians that have a blast creating music together,” said Nancy Allen, Viterbo music faculty member and director of Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition. “The audience can sense the joy the moment they take the stage. I am so thankful to have friends that love to share their talent with others.”

Tickets are $15, plus taxes and fees. Masks are recommended. All proceeds will benefit Viterbo’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs. To order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

