Just peachy: Leinenkugel’s releases first session-sour ale

Leinenkugel’s is releasing its first-ever session-sour style beer -- Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach.

The new brew is billed as a refreshing beer that balances sweetness from natural peach juice with subtle tart notes. It is just tart enough to keep it interesting, but not overly sour, giving you the thirst-quenching, easy drinking flavor experience that is the perfect sweet pairing to balance out your next charcuterie board.

In 155 years of brewing, this is Leinenkugel’s first session sour-style beer on the market. It is available year-round throughout the Great Lakes region in 6pk and 12pk 12oz cans and draft.

