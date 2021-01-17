Justin Trails Resort celebrates 35 years

In 1985, the Justins began to open their land to the public for winter recreation. The land covers over 200 acres, 140 of those wooded, with ridges, hills, scenic rock outcroppings and more throughout.
After a day on the trails, folks needed a place to stay, so the Justins began to open their home to guests, too. Donna served her delicious breakfasts in the mornings, and their B&B business was born.
Today, Justin Trails Resort is celebrating 35 years.
Donna credits the University of Wisconsin’s Small Business Development Center with helping her family business grow: The extension counseled the Justins to consider opening ski trails and to create a farm vacation experience with their unique land.
Over the years, they have steadily grown to include year round activities, a full range of lodging options, a restaurant kitchen, and most recently, rentable event barn and studio spaces. Donna says, “We have a vested interest in the success of your experience!”
Justin Trails is a hidden gem in the Driftless. With mixed woodland, flood plain, tallgrass prairie, and oak and goat savanna, and animals such as deer, barred owl, red tail hawk and fox, there is much to see and explore for outdoor and nature enthusiasts.
For just $5 per person, folks can hit the trails. Donna laughs, “The price hasn’t changed since 1985!”
Snowshoes line up along a wall beckoning guests to try a unique experience across the snow, and snow tubes stand ready for adrenaline packed family fun.
While cross country skiing is currently on hold, discs for disc golfing, another year round activity at this disc golf sanctuary with two professionally designed 18-hole courses, await in stacks inside the lodge, along with hot cocoa, a vintage player piano and a stove to warm up by.
Throughout the year, various classes and experiences are also offered, ranging from yoga to painting, foraging for natural medicine, family friendly drum circles, and more. Hiking and camping are always available and popular, with access to facilities for the comfort of home.
“Our farm has been in the family since 1914. For our first 10 years open to the public, we ran the B&B alongside tending our dairy cows. Some people loved seeing us milk the cows, while others were ... surprised by the smell of a farm!” Donna says, clay cup in hand, fire dancing in the stove behind her.
While the cows are long gone, some of the land is still farmed and the historical structures remain. The barn has been fully renovated into an event space and is a favorite place for people looking for a special venue for their wedding or other celebration.
The Studio, newly finished with its wide fireplace, ample and flexible seating, wood-lined walls and fully accessible location, is ready for celebrations, family get-togethers, group dinners, quilting parties, and other uses. Throughout the year, public events such as wedding expos, craft fairs, a Halloween party and more can be found here: be sure to follow them on social media for events and updates.
Lodging from tents, teepees, and a tiny house to luxury suites and log cabins are available for travelers and staycationers alike. A family can even park their RV on the land. Breakfast is included or $15 with a reservation, featuring Donna’s famous granola and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate mandarin muffins. Their central location is great for area visitors and staycationers.
“We’ve been getting local guests lately, from La Crosse and around the area,” Donna says. “People are beginning to realize they don’t have to drive very far to experience a great get away.”
The Justin Trails Resort is located at 7452 Kathryn Ave., Sparta. www.justintrails.com