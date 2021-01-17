Justin Trails Resort celebrates 35 years

Snowshoes line up along a wall beckoning guests to try a unique experience across the snow, and snow tubes stand ready for adrenaline packed family fun.

While cross country skiing is currently on hold, discs for disc golfing, another year round activity at this disc golf sanctuary with two professionally designed 18-hole courses, await in stacks inside the lodge, along with hot cocoa, a vintage player piano and a stove to warm up by.

Throughout the year, various classes and experiences are also offered, ranging from yoga to painting, foraging for natural medicine, family friendly drum circles, and more. Hiking and camping are always available and popular, with access to facilities for the comfort of home.

“Our farm has been in the family since 1914. For our first 10 years open to the public, we ran the B&B alongside tending our dairy cows. Some people loved seeing us milk the cows, while others were ... surprised by the smell of a farm!” Donna says, clay cup in hand, fire dancing in the stove behind her.

While the cows are long gone, some of the land is still farmed and the historical structures remain. The barn has been fully renovated into an event space and is a favorite place for people looking for a special venue for their wedding or other celebration.