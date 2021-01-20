 Skip to main content
Juvenile injured in Trempealeau County crash
Juvenile injured in Trempealeau County crash

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Jan. 16 in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling west on Hwy. 95 shortly before 9 p.m. in the town of Preston when it lost control on icy pavement and collided with an eastbound Buick Enclave.

A juvenile passenger in the Blazer was ejected and was transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital in Whitehall. Seven other people from the two vehicles were also transported to Tri-County for precautionary reasons.

Highway 95 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

