Juvenile injured in Trempealeau County crash

Eight people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Jan. 16 in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling west on Hwy. 95 shortly before 9 p.m. in the town of Preston when it lost control on icy pavement and collided with an eastbound Buick Enclave.

A juvenile passenger in the Blazer was ejected and was transported to Tri-County Memorial Hospital in Whitehall. Seven other people from the two vehicles were also transported to Tri-County for precautionary reasons.

Highway 95 was closed for several hours after the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.