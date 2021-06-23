K-12 schools to receive COVID-19 testing support for 2021-22

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While vaccinated individuals are now free to go without a face covering in many settings, even fully inoculated individuals were still required to wear wear masks while in La Crosse public schools at the end of the spring semester. Starting July 1, the School District of La Crosse will no longer require high school students to have face coverings indoors or outdoors.

The DHS program will offer testing for individuals with symptoms, those who were in close contact with an infected person and those attending or participating in school events or activities. The testing can also be conducted on a routine basis for unvaccinated, asymptomatic youth or for testing large groups in the school following a COVID outbreak.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and schools and school districts that choose to participate are urged to follow the CDC’s “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention” and have access to both antigen tests and PCR tests.