K-12 schools to receive COVID-19 testing support for 2021-22

With a COVID-19 vaccine unlikely to be approved for youth by the start of the 2021-22 school year, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are offering enhanced testing support for schools starting next fall.
Through the federally funded testing program, K-12 schools will be connected with testing partners to provide free onsite testing for teachers, staff, students and families in an effort to make it easier for public, private and independent schools statewide to offer testing and allow for making informed decisions about safe school operations.
“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” says Evers. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best — teaching our kids.”
Currently, individuals 12 and older are able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but testing is still ongoing for use of the Pfizer or Moderna shots in those in the baby through tween age group. Estimates for approval range from as early as September to as late the first months of 2022, leaving the younger groups more vulnerable to infection. At the close of the spring semester, local COVID-19 cases were more widespread among youth, though masking and distancing guidelines were still in place at schools.
While vaccinated individuals are now free to go without a face covering in many settings, even fully inoculated individuals were still required to wear wear masks while in La Crosse public schools at the end of the spring semester. Starting July 1, the School District of La Crosse will no longer require high school students to have face coverings indoors or outdoors.
The DHS program will offer testing for individuals with symptoms, those who were in close contact with an infected person and those attending or participating in school events or activities. The testing can also be conducted on a routine basis for unvaccinated, asymptomatic youth or for testing large groups in the school following a COVID outbreak.
Participation in the program is voluntary, and schools and school districts that choose to participate are urged to follow the CDC’s “Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention” and have access to both antigen tests and PCR tests.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have seen how access to adequate COVID-19 testing can work to limit the spread of this virus,” says DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “This testing program is designed to support the health and well-being of teachers, staff members, and students throughout the state by offering access to COVID-19 testing supplies, diagnostics, and specimen collection services to schools at no charge. By quickly identifying new COVID-19 cases by offering testing in schools, we will also be protecting the health of family members of kids, teachers and staff, as well as the wider community.”
Regular COVID-19 testing, the DHS says, “can help support schools in making decisions about their efforts to protect the health and well-being of those in their buildings, such as universal and correct use of masks, maintaining adequate physical distance, isolation and quarantine, ventilation improvements and thorough handwashing.”
For more information on the K-12 COVID-19 testing program for the 2021-2022 school year, visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/testing-schools.htm.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.