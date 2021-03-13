K-9 officers assist in four area drug busts

K-9 officers assisted in four area drug busts this week, leading to the arrest of six people over two days.

Per a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 two separate traffic stops resulted in drug charges. At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Police Department of Arcadia stopped a vehicle in Arcadia and requested the assistance of Deputy Williams of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Javy. Javy alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search uncovered cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication without a valid prescription, leading to the arrest of Heidi E. Nelson, 24, of Eau Claire.

At 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, Williams and Javy assisted the Whitehall Police Department with a traffic stop in Whitehall, where Javy again detected narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, heroin, and marijuana. Gage W. Lewallen, 28, of Augusta, Wis., was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon along with several drug charges.

