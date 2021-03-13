K-9 officers assist in four area drug busts

K-9 officers assisted in four area drug busts this week, leading to the arrest of six people over two days.
Per a release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9 two separate traffic stops resulted in drug charges. At 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Police Department of Arcadia stopped a vehicle in Arcadia and requested the assistance of Deputy Williams of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office and K-9 Javy. Javy alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search uncovered cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication without a valid prescription, leading to the arrest of Heidi E. Nelson, 24, of Eau Claire.
At 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, Williams and Javy assisted the Whitehall Police Department with a traffic stop in Whitehall, where Javy again detected narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm, heroin, and marijuana. Gage W. Lewallen, 28, of Augusta, Wis., was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon along with several drug charges.
On March 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Deputy Hernandez of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Gale. Hernandez deployed K-9 Luke, who alerted him to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Amanda J. Matheny, 38, of La Crosse, was arrested on several drug charges. The Trempealeau Police Department, City of Galesville Police Department, and La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.
At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Deputy Hernandez again deployed Luke during a traffic stop in Arcadia. Luke alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Dawn L. Malecki, 46, of Holcombe, Wis., Robert J. Boettiger, 33, of Bruce, Wis., and Travis W. Trudeau, 26, of Comath, Wis., were all arrested on drug charges, with Malecki also charged with OWI, second offense. The Arcadia Police Department and Independence Police Department assisted with the incident.
“The Sheriffs Office K-9 program is continuing to be a valuable asset to our communities in the areas of narcotics enforcement and scent tracking,” the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office stated. “The incidents listed are a snapshot of the many deployments of our dedicated K-9’s and their handlers.”
Trempealeau County is a member of the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
