The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, in honor of National Eat Your Vegetables Day, will hold a free open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at our Kane Street Community Garden on the corner of Kane and St. Cloud streets. There will be refreshments, games, tours and perennial plants available while they last. Free produce distribution begins at 11:30 a.m.

Donations raised from this event go toward supporting the garden and Food Recovery Program to help eliminate hunger in our area.

“We’re so proud to show off our garden to our supporters and the public. The Kane Street Garden is more important now than ever, bringing freshly grown produce to the community to encourage healthy eating. Produce grown is given away on-site and incorporated into our (food bank) where our food pantry partners can have access, too," said Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force.