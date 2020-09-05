Kane Street Garden becomes more accessible with volunteer-built raised beds

Jack spearheaded the fundraising, with the materials for the raised beds paid through community donations and the labor all volunteer.

"It's really helpful and obviously making it go by much quicker," Jack said of the building assistance of his peers, siblings and long-time Kane Street Garden volunteer Bill Powell, who has a construction background and was a former Scoutmaster.

"It was an ambitious project, but in order to meet the criteria for an Eagle Scout project it requires a lot of thought and a lot of planning," Powell says. "This will be a great thing for disabled people to get their fingers in the soil and enjoy some relaxation they might not usually have."

Grandmother Nancy has high praise for the Kane Street Garden, from which the Hunger Task Force distributes some 30,000 pounds of organically grown vegetables each year, free of charge to community members with a focus on those without the funds or access to fresh, nutritious produce.

Herself a volunteer since the garden's inception in 1998, she says the garden "doesn't stop getting better" and is proud of the efforts all around to make it more inviting to those with disabilities or mobility issues.