Kane Street Garden becomes more accessible with volunteer-built raised beds

For more than two decades, the Hunger Task Force Kane Street Community Garden has provided thousands of community members with both a bounty of fresh produce to take home and enjoy and the opportunity to garden, no yard space needed.
Now, thanks to two volunteer projects, the perks of the Kane Street Garden will benefit an even larger demographic as it undergoes renovations to become more accessible to those using wheelchairs.
Last weekend, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of La Crosse members and Viterbo University students installed raised garden beds in one of the Kane Street Garden's plots, and on Saturday, 16-year-old Jack Gauger led a group of classmates and family in building more of the heightened planters for a separate plot.
Jack, an Aquinas student, formulated plans for the project in March for his Eagle Scout project.
Since he was little, Jack has frequented the Kane Street Garden with his grandparents, Jay and Nancy Soldner, and after a home for veterans was built across the street from the garden last year, he saw an opportunity to make the vegetable patches more user-friendly for people of all abilities.
Along with widened concrete paths to be implemented at a later date, Jack hopes the new feature will "give everyone the same opportunity to garden."
Jack spearheaded the fundraising, with the materials for the raised beds paid through community donations and the labor all volunteer.
"It's really helpful and obviously making it go by much quicker," Jack said of the building assistance of his peers, siblings and long-time Kane Street Garden volunteer Bill Powell, who has a construction background and was a former Scoutmaster.
"It was an ambitious project, but in order to meet the criteria for an Eagle Scout project it requires a lot of thought and a lot of planning," Powell says. "This will be a great thing for disabled people to get their fingers in the soil and enjoy some relaxation they might not usually have."
Grandmother Nancy has high praise for the Kane Street Garden, from which the Hunger Task Force distributes some 30,000 pounds of organically grown vegetables each year, free of charge to community members with a focus on those without the funds or access to fresh, nutritious produce.
Herself a volunteer since the garden's inception in 1998, she says the garden "doesn't stop getting better" and is proud of the efforts all around to make it more inviting to those with disabilities or mobility issues.
"The garden is wonderful and it's definitely a blessing to La Crosse," says Nancy. "This garden is a gift to the community and this only enhances what it has to offer."
For more information on the Kane Street Garden, visit https://lacrossehtf.org/ or call 608-386-3319.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
