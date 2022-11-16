Karen Kuhlmann to lead Holmen Area Community Center.

The Holmen Area Community Center has named Karen Kuhlmann as its next executive director.

Kuhlmann, a long time resident of Holmen, will be responsible for leading the young organization into the next stage of growth, engaging and increasing business and community partnerships and increasing memberships and an awareness of HACC.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen for this position," she said. "Our small staff, as well as the many dedicated volunteers and members, are committed to promote and grow HACC. It will be my privilege to work with them and our community partners to provide new and continuing opportunities for the people we serve.”

“These are exciting times for the growth of HACC and the Board of Directors is confident that Karen can lead the community center into the next stage of our development,” said Mary Lin Wershofen, HACC board chair. “Karen brings a passion of working with individuals of all ages and her background and experience will help us move our mission forward.”

Kuhlmann comes to HACC with over three decades of experience in teaching physical and health education for the Holmen School District where she also served as a head gymnastics coach and was involved with volleyball, tennis and national honor society advising. She most recently served as executive director for LaCrosse Lighthouse, a facility focused on recovery services for people dealing with mental health and substance use disorder. Karen also has experience in senior care, working in both assisted living and memory care which she describes as one of her most fulfilling jobs.

“One thing important to me at this time in my life is to bring people together and building and serving my community,” said Kuhlmann. “It will be very satisfying to help people live their best lives.'"

The mission of the Holmen Area Community Center is to connect all generations by providing adult, senior, family and intergenerational programs and services. While it primarily serves adults and seniors, it also partners with the Skogan Boy & Girls Club, the Holmen School District and other local government and community organizations to bridge the generational gap. It offers social and educational programs and services as well as classes in creative arts, fitness, nutrition, health and wellness.

The center officially opened on September 1, 2020, and shares the former Festival Foods building with the Boys & Girl’s Club in northwest Holmen. For more information, contact HACC at 608-399-1870.