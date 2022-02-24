Karen Mischel ends Viroqua mayor re-election, State Assembly campaigns

Viroqua Mayor Karen Mischel will no longer pursue her re-election campaign or her campaign to represent the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 96th District.

Mischel made the announcement about the mayoral race on her Viroqua Mayor Mischel Facebook page Tuesday, and made the announcement about her Assembly campaign on her Mischel for Wisconsin Facebook page Wednesday.

She wrote in the Viroqua Mayor Mischel post: “I come to you with gratitude for the support provided to move past the primary last week. The opportunity to serve you as your mayor has been a privilege, even in the most challenging times. My goal the last four years has always been to do what is best for Viroqua to move forward. Together we have accomplished a lot and I will forever be proud of the positive changes the city council and staff have worked hard to create.

“In the spirit of complete honesty, I have struggled mentally and physically for quite some time now. After much contemplation, I have come to accept that what is best for me, my family, and the city is no longer pursue my campaign to be re-elected as your mayor. It is a difficult and necessary decision, but I'll be stepping away from public service for a while to focus on becoming as healthy as possible.”

According to the post, Mischel will continue serving as mayor until the general election in April, and her name will still be on the ballot. "I ask you all to put your full support behind candidate Justin Running at the polls as he takes on the responsibility of leading Viroqua for the next two years. I've known Justin for years. I know he cares deeply about our city, and I know he too wants to work to bring our community together. He has my respect and my vote.”

In the spring primary election held Feb. 15, Mischel received 294 votes and Running 370. Todd Overbo received 99 votes. Mischel was first elected mayor in 2018.

Mischel announced her candidacy for state Assembly in September 2021.

In her Mischel for Wisconsin Facebook post, she wrote: “I’ve never shied away from hard work and at that time I was absolutely convinced I was ready and able to take on the effort a commitment to this campaign would require. I was inspired by messages of encouragement, campaign donations and offers to help. I assembled an amazing team and we were off to a great start!

“Unfortunately, life doesn’t always go as planned. In the last few months, I have experienced increasing mental and physical challenges. My instinct is just to push through and hope I get over it. But I can’t do this work on my own and I’m OK with admitting I need help to move forward.”

In the post, Mischel expressed gratitude for her husband, David, her campaign team and her supporters.

Mischel closed both Facebook posts encouraging anyone who is struggling and needs help to visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/crisis/talk.htm.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

