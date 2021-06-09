Kari Bersagel Braley named executive director of GROW

GROW La Crosse has named Kari Bersagel Braley its new executive director.

Bersagel Braley, one of the founding members of the nine-year-old organization, had been serving as interim executive director following the resignation of Jamie O'Neill in September 2020. She has also served as a volunteer, board member and program director for GROW, which connects youth with healthy foods and nature through school gardens and farm experiences.

The nonprofit started in 2012 with the installation of community gardens at two local elementary schools.

Bersagel Braley, says Jennifer Klein, president of the GROW board of directors, demonstrates "extraordinary passion for education and commitment to kids' health."

"When it was time to choose a new executive director mid-pandemic, we knew that Kari would lead us brilliantly into a new phase of development that will include urban agriculture at Western Technical College's greenhouse, expanded programming at middle schools, and collaborations with new community partners," Klein says. "We are overjoyed that Kari has accepted our offer to lead GROW into this new territory and are looking forward to what we might create together."