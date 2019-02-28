Karima Bennoune is a professor of international law at the University of California-Davis School of Law. She grew up in Algeria and in the United States. She has been a human rights advocate for many years and is a former Amnesty International legal adviser. Bennoune is a member of the Peace Is Loud speakers bureau, which is a nonprofit organization working to amplify the voices of peace builders. Published in numerous academic journals, Bennoune has also lectured around the world. For her most recent book, "Your Fatwa Does Not Apply Here," she interviewed 300 people in almost 30 countries to hear and record their personal stories of experiences with Muslim fundamentalism. She learned that the devastation wrought by fundamentalism has not been known to the world in its depth and complexity. She believes the world must support education and support those who fight for peace. Her book is available at La Crosse Public Library.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
