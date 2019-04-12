Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators celebrated the 25th anniversary of hosting its annual Volunteer Recognition Breakfast.
This year’s event was held April 4 at the Cargill Room to thank and honor our local volunteers for their efforts in creating a better community in which we all live.
Thank you to the many businesses and nonprofits that supported this event including our sponsors: The Don and Roxanne Weber Family, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, WXOW, La Crosse Tribune, WKBT, Gundersen Gift Shop, People’s Food Co-operative, Vernon Memorial Healthcare, BSJ Care Center, Dairyland Power, La Crosse Library, UW-L, Western Technical College and Xcel Energy.
Sincere thanks to our guest speaker, Don Weber, who shared his message on purpose; to Dustin Luecke, our master of ceremonies; and the Apple Annies, who entertained us.
We appreciate the outstanding generosity that was provided to help us recognize and support the importance of volunteerism in our community and to provide a special event for our guests.
Karol Fox, Stoddard
