Kate Moll named new principal for Blessed Sacrament Elementary School

Aquinas Catholic Schools has announced that Kate Moll has been selected as the new principal for Blessed Sacrament Elementary School.

She will work with outgoing Principal Kay Berra to ensure a smooth transition in leadership and will officially start on July 1.

Ted Knutson, president of Aquinas Catholic Schools, said, “First and foremost, I wish to thank Mrs. Berra for her leadership and devotion over the last 35 years at Blessed Sacrament Elementary School. I am extremely excited to introduce Mrs. Moll as our new principal and welcome her to the team. She has a true passion for educating children and fostering their growth. She is a great fit for our school.”

Moll has 14 years of experience in education, four years in administration and 10 years of elementary teaching. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education and her Masters in Educational Leadership from Viterbo University.

She is also an alumnus of Cotter High School. Moll holds Principal and Director of Instruction Licensures through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.