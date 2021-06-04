Kathie and Rob Tyser fund new grant program to help students explore nature

La Crosse students will enjoy field trips to explore nature, urban gardening projects, hiking, birding, kayaking, geo-caching, classes in outdoor survival techniques and many other opportunities due to a new grant program of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation.

Retired educators Kathie and Robin Tyser have created a new endowment fund, the Tyser Power of Nature Fund, to provide perpetual funding for grants to give students in the School District of La Crosse the opportunity to experience the benefits of being in nature.

“We love the outdoors and extensive research shows the clear benefits of being in nature – for mental health, wellness and physical fitness,” said Kathie Tyser. “Plus, it nurtures curiosity and increases a child’s understanding of the natural world,” said Rob Tyser.

Kathie Tyser is a retired former associate superintendent of the School District of La Crosse. She was a teacher and administrator in La Crosse schools for 30 years before retiring in 2008.

During her time in administration, she worked to establish Summit Environmental School, a K-5 school on French Island that integrates an environmental focus throughout the curriculum.