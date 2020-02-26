Kathleen Gresens: Thanks for caring for loved one
Kathleen Gresens: Thanks for caring for loved one

The friends and family of Jean Helliesen, who passed away  Feb. 16 wish to thank the staff of Bethany-St. Joseph Care Center, who with great love, kindness and respect sought to make Jean’s last days as peaceful and comfortable as possible. She developed deep friendships with the staff during her three years at Bethany-St. Joseph, and she came to look upon them as part of her family. They are to be commended and we will always hold them dear in our hearts, just as Jean held them in hers.

Kathleen Gresens, La Crosse

This letter also was signed by Rachel Latto, David Green, Daniel Bishop, Deb Wakeen, Nancy Johnson, Karen Sherman and Andy Mekkelson.

