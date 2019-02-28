Kathy Kelly grew up in Chicago and she says that what put her on the path of the pacifist was learning about the German concentration camps of World War II. She has toured many war-torn areas of the world and is a lecturer and author. In 2003, she was in Baghdad during the first U.S. invasion into Iraq. Kelly has become a voice for people in danger due to political maneuvers of battling governments. Wherever she has landed, she has witnessed both the worst and the best of human behaviors. She works to educate individuals and communities about the possibility of peace. Kelly is one of the founders of Voices for Creative Nonviolence and Voices in the Wilderness. Voices has been a campaign to end US/UN sanctions in Iraq, a nation she has traveled to 26 times. She has been active in nonviolent resistance to war-making practices and challenges U.S. economic and military warfare waged in the Middle East. She has been arrested more than 60 times, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, and has a master’s degree in religious education.
Provided by AAUW La Crosse.
