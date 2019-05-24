Hats off to all the people who gave up their Saturday April 29 to volunteer for Neighbors Day.
The crew who came to my house -- Tammy, Wyatt, Chris and two young girls -- worked diligently through the pouring rain with a smile of their faces and never complained.
Thank you, Habitat for Humanity, for promoting this wonderful project and making this day so special for all of us seniors.
Kay Nix, La Crosse
