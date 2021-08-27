Keep pets protected during extreme heat, rain

Most of us have easy access to the indoors in periods of extreme heat, cold or inclement weather. For domestic animals, a way inside is not a given.

Recently, high temperatures and heavy rains have permeated the Coulee Region, and community members have expressed distress over the living conditions of some pets, left outside and appearing miserable.

The City of La Crosse Municipal Code of Ordinances dicates "No person shall confine and allow their animals to remain outside during adverse weather conditions constituting a health hazard to such animals; such act shall be deemed cruelty to animals." Chapter 11, (11.31;19) of La Crosse County Public Health and Human Services, published Oct. 2019, calls for "sufficient" food and water, and animals housed outdoors must meet shelter standards.

Required is a shelter that is moisture proof, insulated, suitable in size, with bedding in cold temperatures and a raised solid floor. In addition, "no animal can be put outside without shelter for more than one-half hour at a time during inclement weather."

Unfortunately, not all pet owners adhere to these requirements, and community members may need to alert animal control to intervene on the animal's behalf.

Kathy KasaKaitas, animal control protection and rescue supervisor for the Coulee Region Humane Society, urges against ever confronting a pet owner directly, but rather looking for warning signs and contacting the trained staff at animal control.

"Never try to take the law into your own hands. Call Animal Control," KasaKaitas says. "There are ordinances that are put in place; however, the owner in question may be following these to the minimum requirement and there is not anything more that may be done. Animal Control spends much time educating pet owners on proper care and control."

Signs of animal neglect to watch for include the animal being underweight, having open sores or injuries, possible flea infestation, lack of clean water, limping, severely matted fur, unsanitary conditions, abnormal behavior -- aggressiveness, cowering, hiding from the owner, being tethered on a short or tangled chain or improper shelter. From October through April, KasaKaitas says, owners must provide a flap over the door or an L shape entrance to avoid direct wind into the structure.

"Anytime anyone sees anything they feel is wrong, we encourage them to call Animal Control," KasaKaitas says. "Animal Control responds to all calls that come in and will investigate to make sure all ordinances are followed and the animal is in good health and remains in a safe environment." A report of even a single warning signs will be responded to, she says, and contact will be made with the owner.

If a pet owner is meeting the minimum standards, Animal Control can only talk to the owner "in hopes of them removing the animal from these situations." However, "if the animal is in distress, Animal Control can make the decision to remove the animal or order them to make changes."

Upon investigation by Animal Control, if violations to local or state ordinances are found the owner will be given a compliance order to make all corrections within a set time frame. This includes verifying pets are current on their licenses and rabies vaccination and all other directives. If changes are not made upon the time of follow up, a citation or removal of the animal may occur, dependent on the severity of the case or conditions.

Community members may also report animals who are in vehicles during hot days. Dogs can only lower their body temperature by panting or sweating through their paws, and extreme heat can quickly lead to nerve, liver or brain damage, heart problems or death. Parking in the shade and leaving a dish of water or the windows partially open is insufficient.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include reddened gums or tongue, vomiting, dizziness, rapid breathing and weakness.

Wisconsin Assembly Bill 308, formulated to protect domesticated animals from overheating in vehicles, provides immunity from civil liability to those assisting the distressed. According to the law, if an animal or person appears to be in imminent danger or distress due to the heat, a samaritan is legally allowed to force entry to remove the animal or person but must call 911 or animal control first for directives.

KasaKaitas encourages anyone who feels the ordinances in place are not strong enough to contact their local council members to help enact changes, and notes animal control "often times faces a balancing act where they have to enforce regulations to ensure the safety of the community and yet they have to be mindful of each person’s individual rights as a pet owner."

The City of La Crosse Common Council can be reached at 608-789-7510. The Mayor's office can be reached at 608-789-7500

Says KasaKaitas, "What the public wants is for its local government to provide a safe and humane community for the people and pets."