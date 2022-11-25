Keep the Wreath Green fire prevention campaign begins

Starting Friday, five local fire departments united for the 12th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign.

Departments from La Crosse, La Crescent, Campbell, Onalaska and Holmen will light a wreath with green bulbs in front of their fire stations. If a structure fire occurs in any of the five communities, each department will remove a green bulb and replace it with a red one.

The goal of the campaign is to keep the wreath green.

The wreaths will also contain a single white bulb to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking was the leading cause of home fires from 2015 to 2019 and the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

In 2019, Thanksgiving was the peak day for home-cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.