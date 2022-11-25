 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Keep the Wreath Green fire prevention campaign begins

  • 0
Wreath

A wreath adorns a La Crosse Fire Station.

 Steve Rundio

Starting Friday, five local fire departments united for the 12th annual "Keep the Wreath Green" campaign.

Departments from La Crosse, La Crescent, Campbell, Onalaska and Holmen will light a wreath with green bulbs in front of their fire stations. If a structure fire occurs in any of the five communities, each department will remove a green bulb and replace it with a red one.

The goal of the campaign is to keep the wreath green.

The wreaths will also contain a single white bulb to honor firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking was the leading cause of home fires from 2015 to 2019 and the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

In 2019, Thanksgiving was the peak day for home-cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

People are also reading…

The popularity of portable electric machines have increased as energy bills have soared.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News