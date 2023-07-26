Temperatures are rising in the region this week and with that comes an increased risk for heat-related illness.

Jeff Makowski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service of La Crosse, said the region is experiencing a hotter period this week compared with what has been experienced so far this summer.

Temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s, with Thursday forecast to be the peak of the present hot span.

Keeping cool

Health care providers across the region are emphasizing the need for people to use extra caution during the current heatwave.

"At these times of the year where it can be hotter, it's not uncommon to have people come in with heat-related injuries," said Dr. Bryan Gordon, who works in family medicine at Mayo Clinic in La Crosse.

Gundersen trauma and injury prevention coordinator Megan Anderson emphasized the importance of limiting time outside during the hottest parts of the day. Anderson said it's best to do any outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.

Anderson said people should where loose, light-colored clothing outside and make sure to stay hydrated, which can include not just drinking water, but also sports drinks.

She emphasized the importance of avoiding alcohol while outside in the heat, which can cause dehydration.

For people without air-conditioning, Winona Health is offering their clinic lobby as a cooling center at 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona.

The City of Winona also has the following air-conditioned spaces available for people to take a break from the warm temperatures:

East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro St : 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday Lake Lodge, 113 Lake Park Dr : 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily

: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily Friendship Center, 251 Main St : 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday

: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday Winona Public Library, 151 W 5th St : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

An official at HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin said people should drink hydrating fluids in the heat even when they do not feel thirsty.

The hospital also emphasized in a press release about the heat this week that sunscreen is important when outside and should be reapplied to exposed skin every 2 hours.

Hat and sunglasses also help protect from the sun's potential harm, along with breaks in shaded areas.

Family safety

Gordon said it's important for children to stay covered when outdoors to avoid sun exposure as much as possible and spend limited amounts of time outside.

Children and pets should never be left in vehicles during hot weather, Anderson said, even if an adult is just leaving the car for a short period of time.

Anderson said people who may be more vulnerable to overheating — like children, older adults, people on certain medications or people with certain health conditions — should be extra aware of the high temperatures and keep cool and hydrated as much as possible.

Gordon said anyone who develops headaches, nausea, vomiting or confusion after being in the heat should move to a cooler area out of the sun or indoors and ensure they are well hydrated.

Additionally, Gordon said people should be aware if they have been sweating but then stop while still outside in the heat.

Concerning heat-related symptoms can include rapid breathing, fast heart rate, flushed skin and heavy sweating, which, combined with vomiting and confusion, can be signs of heatstroke that needs to be treated by a medical professional, Anderson said.

How hot is it?

This year's June was the world's hottest June on record, based on the NASA's global temperature analysis, but Makowski said this summer's overall temperatures in the region have been average.

July's temperatures in the region have been a little below average due to cooler mornings.

In the River Valley region, there has not been "too much in terms of extreme heat through the first three weeks or so of the month," Makowski said.

He said during the average year in La Crosse, there are around 10-15 days when temperatures hit 90 degrees or above.

Makowski said there were 15 days in 2022, 31 days in 2021, and 28 days in 2020 when temperatures reached 90 or more.

In 2014, though, for comparison, there were only five days where the La Crosse area reached those temperatures.

So far this year, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 16 days in the La Crosse area where temperatures have reached 90 or above -- one in April, two in May, 10 in June, and three in July.

Thursday may be added to this list, as the National Weather Service has forecast temperatures Thursday to reach a high of 94 in La Crosse. From there, temperatures are expected to decrease this week to a high of 91 on Friday and 82 Saturday.

As for Winona, highs are expected to be 93 on Thursday, 89 on Friday and 81 on Saturday.

Chippewa Falls' highs are expected to be 95 on Thursday, 89 on Friday and 82 on Saturday.