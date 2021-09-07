Keeping COVID off campus: Mayo experts stress vaccination, masking

Early last fall, COVID-19 case rates began spiking in the Coulee Region as students returned to campus, with the majority of positives attributed to the college age demographic.

While less likely to suffer severe symptoms when the original strain of the coronavirus was circulating, the delta variant is affecting even the young and otherwise healthy, making standard precautions and vaccination even more essential as classes resume this semester.

The highly infectious delta variant is sparing few, with even vaccinated individuals still catching the virus, though at lesser rates -- and with less intense symptoms -- than their unvaccinated counterparts. And for those who have forgone the shots, a case of delta can mean hospitalization and possibly intubation even for those in an age group that may seem invincible.

"Most of the cases of COVID that are hospitalized and severe are people who are not vaccinated. ... We are seeing it in younger individuals as well," says Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo Clinic Health System. "They may be lower risk but we have seen them have severe COVID."

Dr. Paul Molling of Mayo says patients ranging from their late teens to middle age are requiring hospitalization for COVID, noting delta is "highly virulent. The reproductive rate is faster than the previous strain."