Keeping COVID off campus: Mayo experts stress vaccination, masking

Early last fall, COVID-19 case rates began spiking in the Coulee Region as students returned to campus, with the majority of positives attributed to the college age demographic.
While less likely to suffer severe symptoms when the original strain of the coronavirus was circulating, the delta variant is affecting even the young and otherwise healthy, making standard precautions and vaccination even more essential as classes resume this semester.
The highly infectious delta variant is sparing few, with even vaccinated individuals still catching the virus, though at lesser rates -- and with less intense symptoms -- than their unvaccinated counterparts. And for those who have forgone the shots, a case of delta can mean hospitalization and possibly intubation even for those in an age group that may seem invincible.
"Most of the cases of COVID that are hospitalized and severe are people who are not vaccinated. ... We are seeing it in younger individuals as well," says Dr. Erin Morcombe of Mayo Clinic Health System. "They may be lower risk but we have seen them have severe COVID."
Dr. Paul Molling of Mayo says patients ranging from their late teens to middle age are requiring hospitalization for COVID, noting delta is "highly virulent. The reproductive rate is faster than the previous strain."
College age students received a great deal of blame for the fall 2020 COVID surge, but, since the vaccines became available to them area students have been stepping up. UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University have both exceeded a 70% fully vaccinated rate among students, compared to 57.8% for La Crosse County as a whole. As of Monday statewide 44.3% of individuals 18 to 24 had completed their series of shots.
The rate is impressive, Molling says, and he welcomes students back to the local campuses.
"The students are a vital part of our community. They make it vibrant. They make it a better place," Molling says.
Keeping students in classrooms -- many schools went virtual for a long stretch last year -- requires following the standard precautions of masking indoors, hand washing, staying home and getting tested if symptomatic and following quarantine guidelines if you test positive for COVID.
"The best thing you can do to prevent COVID, along with the mitigation strategies, is to get immunized, even if you are young and don't have other risk factors," Morcombe says. "You never know if you might be the one to get the severe case, or who you might come in contact with that you could spread COVID to -- they might not have as good of an outcome."
Adds Morcombe, "It's really important for everyone to do their part. The more people we have vaccinated, the safer not only you will be but everyone around you."
UW-L, Viterbo, and Western all currently require masking when indoors on campus property, regardless of vaccination status. UWL offers COVID-19 testing on campus, and Viterbo uses Mayo Clinic Health System for testing services.
