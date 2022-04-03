Keith Coogan to emcee May 7 Live! from La Crosse

Keith Coogan believes good comedy is rooted in reality.

“Truth is the biggest thing,” Coogan said. “If it comes from the truth, it will resonate.”

Coogan will bring his sense of comedy and decades of acting experience to La Crosse on May 7, when he serves as master of ceremonies for the Live! from La Crosse show at The Main in downtown La Crosse. Performances are 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at livefromlacrosse.com.

It will be the 24th show for the comedy sketch ensemble, and this year’s theme is “Don’t Tell Mom.”

Coogan looks forward to working with local comedians who project reality through the prism of humor.

“Funny has to be recognizable as a human behavior that everybody can internalize — ‘I would do that, I would behave that way, I would make that same silly choice,’” Coogan said.

The ensemble has recruited an emcee with a recognizable film and television resume. Coogan’s movie credits include “Adventures in Babysitting,” “Cheetah” and “Toy Soldiers.” On television, he appeared in the adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s “All Summer in a Day” that aired on the PBS series “WonderWorks” and has guest starred on “Fame,” “Little House on the Prairie,” “The Waltons,” “The Love Boat,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy” and “CHiPs.”

Live! from La Crosse facilitator Nick Peterson said the show’s title is a tribute to what the sketch team believes is Coogan’s finest work, “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.” Peterson said the title also references the show’s occasional “blue humor” that would likely embarrass the average person if he or she discussed it with mom or dad.

“It’s not really incorporated into the show; it’s just more of an overarching feeling of attending our shows — not something you’ll talk to your parents about afterward,” Peterson said.

If Coogan’s surname sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the grandson of silent film pioneer Jackie Coogan. Keith Coogan said he got much of his motivation to pursue acting from his grandfather, who is widely credited as Hollywood’s first child movie star. Jackie Coogan was just seven years old when he appeared with Charlie Chaplin in the 1921 classic “The Kid.”

“He was the biggest child star in the world,” Keith Coogan said. “At one point, my grandfather got sick when he was 10 years old, and it pushed the president off the front page of the New York Times.”

Jackie Coogan earned an estimated $50 million in today’s dollars while working as a child actor only to have his mother and stepfather squander his earnings. His story triggered legislation in California to protect child actors and set aside a percentage of their earnings into escrow, later known as “Coogan accounts.” He continued to make a living in Hollywood with multiple B movie and television appearances before taking the role of Uncle Fester in “The Addams Family.”

Keith Coogan was fortunate enough to get to know his grandfather (Jackie Coogan died in 1984 when Keith Coogan was 14). He recalled a “rascally old grandpa” who never forgot about how he lost fortune and “was very particular about money.” He said his grandfather often made small wagers with family members (“Crazy eights was vicious in our home,” he recalled) and insisted that the loser pay up promptly.

Inspired by seeing his grandfather on television and reading old press clippings, Keith Coogan launched his own acting career as a child and has been active ever since. He stayed busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he worked on three television shows and two movies. His most recent project is the filming of “Team of Two,” which he described as a “buddy cop” movie in which he plays a detective.

Coogan, who lives in the Los Angeles area, said his schedule can get very hectic.

“I get calls, ‘Can you be on the set tomorrow?’” he said.

Peterson said the sketch team is thrilled to have Coogan emcee the show.

“To say it’s special would be underselling how incredible this is,” Peterson said. “What we love about Keith the most is that he is really chill — he’s really down to earth. He’s involved. He wants to be part of this.”

Coogan said there’s a significant value to local people getting together to tell stories, whether it’s a comedy sketch group, a civic meeting or religious service.

“It creates community ... that group-based, common-shared experience,” he said. “Not everybody gets every joke, not everybody follows every lecture or sermon, but the experience of the group going through storytelling and having a laugh together is important, it’s cathartic, it’s ingrained in us sociologically.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.